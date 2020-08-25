Key Hyundai affiliate aims to muscle into electric vehicle market as longtime suppliers turn to outsiders By Reuters

©Reuters The logo design of Hyundai Mobis is seen throughout the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang



By Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) – As Tesla Inc (O:-RRB- speeds up the shift to electric cars and trucks, Hyundai Motor’s faithful suppliers have actually significantly turned to “outsiders” for parts – now the South Korean carmaker’s own supply business, Mobis, is plunging into the video game.

Hyundai Mobis (KS:-RRB- remains in talks with 2 international car manufacturers to supply energized parts, its executive informed Reuters, as it hopes to increase volume and lower costs.

The relocation is a direct action to business such as Volkswagen (DE:-RRB- and Tesla muscling in with suppliers with whom Hyundai had actually worked for years.

“We were not able to supply to other companies because we were busy with keeping up with Hyundai’s growth. Now this has changed,” stated Ahn Byung- ki, senior vice president of electric powertrain company atHyundai Mobis

“If we increase outside sales, overall prices will drop. This will benefit everyone – us, global companies and Hyundai,” stated Ahn, who formerly established environment-friendly cars and trucks at Hyundai Motor.

Hyundai Mobis, in which Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung Mong- koo is the greatest private investor, gets more than 90% of its income from the mothership.

Ahn stated …