Key Finder Locator, Gayrrnel Mini Portable Bluetooth Key Finder Smart Tracker Device – Anti-Lost Device Bluetooth Item Finder Wallet Tracker with App for Wallet, Phone, Dogs, Cats 1 Pack

Product Description

Anti-lost device introduction:

APP: Download “isearching” for free

Bluetooth version 5.0, compatible with Iphone 4s / 5, 5s, 5c, ipad mini.ITouch5, ipad 3/4 and above

Bluetooth low energy technology, battery life is up to one year, coin cell battery can be replaced.

Positioning function. It is convenient for you to check the location of the item on the mobile phone after it is disconnected. One mobile phone can support the management of 7 anti-lost devices at the same time.

In the connected state, when the anti-lost device exceeds the set Bluetooth range, the mobile phone and the anti-lost device will alarm at the same time; the bell plus vibration reminds the alarm, and a variety of ringtones can be adjusted

You can check the map location when the anti-lost device is disconnected on the mobile phone; ultra-thin design, easy to carry.

Provide Do Not Disturb function, can be set to mute within a certain period of time, to prevent interruption at work and other important times;

Control mobile phone shooting function through anti-lost device, remote self-timer.

Control mobile phone recording function through anti-lost device.

Ultra-thin design



When you press the remote button, the receiver sounds “beeps” you can hear voices from GPS tracker within 100 ft.

Product parameters:

Product gross weight: 24g

Material: ABS

Product size: 42 * 42 * 8mm

Battery: CR2032 button battery

Packing list: 1 x key finder

Two-way notification & 10 Bells

-Default, police, emergency, bird Sound, warm, morning, whistle, warning, bell

Long Working Distance

Working distance: Max. 100ft in indoor. The distance can be up to 145ft in the open air

Easy to carry



Pets



Luggage



Wallet



How to use?

1. You can download the ‘isearching’ APP from the Google Play or APP Store

2. Turn on Bluetooth and connect the device with the APP

3. Open “Phone Alam While Lost function’ in the setting.

4. Turn on the power of the key finder, press and hold the key finder for 3 seconds, and hear the alarm sound

Note:

1. When the key finder keeps making sound

Please open the application to turn off the sound

2. When the key finder has no power, please replace the battery

The CR2032 is a standard sized battery and easy to purchase.

3. When you have other questions, please contact me by email, we will help you as soon as possible

◆ Bluetooth tracker device with app for phones: Download the app and you can bidirectionally find your phone or misplaced item which the GPS tracker is attached to. Double click the key tracker to make your phone beep or tap your phone to have the item finder alert. The key finder, in fact, can be a phone finder, wallet finder or else items finder

◆ Long Lasting Battery Life: This key tracker is powered by CR2032 battery, which is replaceable and of low-power consumption, 1 battery can support standby time up to 365 days, The smart tracking device promises a stable and long tracking range. (Max. 100ft in indoor and 145 Ft in open area)

◆ Remote Camera Shutter: This wallet tracker can work as a camera shutter for remote control and taking photos, with quick reaction for a long distance shutter

◆ Worry-Free Purchase: This key finder smart tracker would be a thoughtful gift for your friends, families, elderly who are also misplacing their keys or phone, it will help them save many troubles. We provide 12 months warranty and 12 hours online service for key finder, any problem, ring us directly.