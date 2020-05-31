Key election battlegrounds face double hit from Brexit and coronavirus | Politics

Key English election battlegrounds within the north-west and Midlands will likely be severely uncovered to a double financial hit from Brexit and coronavirus ought to the UK fail to safe an EU commerce deal by the top of the yr, new evaluation has warned.

Boris Johnson has continued to rule out any extension to Britain’s EU transition deal, which expires from January. It comes regardless of a impasse in talks a few future commerce deal, earlier than the ultimate spherical of talks this week.

However, an affect evaluation of ending the transition interval discovered that manufacturing, banking, finance and insurance coverage sectors can be “severely exposed” to a double financial hit from Brexit and coronavirus.

The Social Market Foundation evaluation divided the nation into areas and then positioned every in a class between 1 and 5, with 5 representing these most uncovered to a double hit. Half of these within the north-west are in class 5 and an additional 40% in class 4. It mentioned that the West Midlands, the place the Tories made main features in final yr’s election, was additionally uncovered.

There have already been warnings that new border preparations within the Irish Sea is not going to be prepared by Johnson’s end-of-year deadline, however Downing Street is adamant that the transition interval, which supplies Britain entry to the EU’s single market, is not going to be prolonged.

James Kirkup, the SMF director, mentioned: “In some cases and some places, that double impact will be severe. At base, this report demonstrates the simple fact that leaving a developed free-trade agreement with our nearest and largest trading partners at the same time as facing a pandemic will expose many local areas of the UK to a painful double economic impact.”

The examine was funded by Best for Britain, which is campaigning for a complete EU commerce deal. Naomi Smith, its chief govt, mentioned: “This report, which maps the impact of both shocks, definitively rebuts any speculation that the impact of leaving the transition period could be masked by the coronavirus recession. The data is clear: when you scratch beneath the surface, so many key sectors will be exposed to a dangerous double whammy of economic hits.”