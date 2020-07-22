KEXIN 3 Pack 32GB Micro SD Card Memory Card MicroSDHC UHS-I Memory Cards Class 10 High Speed Card, C10, U1, 32 GB 3 Pack



Product Description

Common in Use



Class 10 rated functionality

In addition to the general usb flash drive, hard disk storage functions, the most prominent advantage is that it can be used for car DVR, Drones, Action Cameras, DSLRs and more.

Support for Full HD Video Recording

Importantly, easily to keep track of your movements with high resolution and HD image, C10 technology standard to make you not worry about crash, stop recording, leakage shoot video phenomenon, complete record, playback at any time.

Performance rating: C10

Video quality: full HD/ HD video

Shock proof, water proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof and magnetic proof.

The go-to choice for device storage upgrades.

Notice: SD card adapter is not included.

Convenient to fast store pictures and videos, adopting C10 technology standard to give you the possibility for capturing the beautiful moments of your life.

KEXIN micro SD card uses high-quality chip, features water-resistant, anti-magnetic, shockproof, high or low temperature resistant, and always keeps data safe.

Supports 1080P full HD video, photos, music in the high endurance segment, which consequently saves you more time and patience.

Capacity

256GB

16GB + 32GB

64GB + 128GB

32GB

64GB

32GB

Performance Class

C10, U3, V30, A1

C10, U1

C10, U3

C10, U1

C10, U3

C10, U1

PerfoTransfer Speed (up to)rmance Class

Up to 90MB/s

Up to 85MB/s

Up to 90MB/s

Up to 85MB/s

Up to 85MB/s

Up to 85MB/s

file system

EXFAT

EXFAT

FAT32

FAT32

EXFAT

FAT32

Waterproof, dustproof, shockproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Quantity

1 Pack

1 Pack

1 Pack

3 Pack

5Pack

10 Pack

Photo Capacity (12.37MP)

19200 photos

600 photos

9600 photos

600 photos

4800 photos

600 photos

Video Capacity (1920*1080P)

5120 Minutes

160 Minutes

2560 Minutes

160 Minutes

1280 Minutes

160 Minutes

Read speed up to: 85MB/s, write speed: 20MB/s.

KEXIN micro SD card adopts Speed Class UHS-I(U1) and Class 10(C10) and allows you to enjoy fast transfer speed and full HD video recording.

Uses high-quality chip, features water-resistant, anti-magnetic, shockproof, high or low temperature resistant, and always keeps data safe.

Shock proof micro SD card is perfect for Android smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, game consoles, dash cameras, drones and surveillance system etc.

By default the 32G micro SD card is formatted as FAT32. Actual available capacity for data storage is less than as listed on the products due to formatting and other functions. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. (2-Year Warranty).