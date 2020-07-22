KEXIN 3 Pack 32GB Micro SD Card Memory Card MicroSDHC UHS-I Memory Cards Class 10 High Speed Card, C10, U1, 32 GB 3 Pack

Price: $14.99
Product Description
Common in Use
Class 10 rated functionality
In addition to the general usb flash drive, hard disk storage functions, the most prominent advantage is that it can be used for car DVR, Drones, Action Cameras, DSLRs and more.
Support for Full HD Video Recording
Importantly, easily to keep track of your movements with high resolution and HD image, C10 technology standard to make you not worry about crash, stop recording, leakage shoot video phenomenon, complete record, playback at any time.
Performance rating: C10
Video quality: full HD/ HD video
Shock proof, water proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof and magnetic proof.
The go-to choice for device storage upgrades.
Notice: SD card adapter is not included.
Convenient to fast store pictures and videos, adopting C10 technology standard to give you the possibility for capturing the beautiful moments of your life.
KEXIN micro SD card uses high-quality chip, features water-resistant, anti-magnetic, shockproof, high or low temperature resistant, and always keeps data safe.
Supports 1080P full HD video, photos, music in the high endurance segment, which consequently saves you more time and patience.
Capacity
256GB
16GB + 32GB
64GB + 128GB
32GB
64GB
32GB
Performance Class
C10, U3, V30, A1
C10, U1
C10, U3
C10, U1
C10, U3
C10, U1
PerfoTransfer Speed (up to)rmance Class
Up to 90MB/s
Up to 85MB/s
Up to 90MB/s
Up to 85MB/s
Up to 85MB/s
Up to 85MB/s
file system
EXFAT
EXFAT
FAT32
FAT32
EXFAT
FAT32
Waterproof, dustproof, shockproof
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Quantity
1 Pack
1 Pack
1 Pack
3 Pack
5Pack
10 Pack
Photo Capacity (12.37MP)
19200 photos
600 photos
9600 photos
600 photos
4800 photos
600 photos
Video Capacity (1920*1080P)
5120 Minutes
160 Minutes
2560 Minutes
160 Minutes
1280 Minutes
160 Minutes
Read speed up to: 85MB/s, write speed: 20MB/s.
KEXIN micro SD card adopts Speed Class UHS-I(U1) and Class 10(C10) and allows you to enjoy fast transfer speed and full HD video recording.
Uses high-quality chip, features water-resistant, anti-magnetic, shockproof, high or low temperature resistant, and always keeps data safe.
Shock proof micro SD card is perfect for Android smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, game consoles, dash cameras, drones and surveillance system etc.
By default the 32G micro SD card is formatted as FAT32. Actual available capacity for data storage is less than as listed on the products due to formatting and other functions. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. (2-Year Warranty).