Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma governor, announces he has tested positive for coronavirus

Stitt, a Republican, said at a press conference that he was tested on Tuesday and that he feels “fine,” other than being truly a “little bit achy.” He said he’ll be quarantining and a home based job, and that he was “pretty shocked” to be the first governor to obtain the virus. He added that he would isolating from his family, whom he said tested negative.

“I want to use my story to remind Oklahomans that if you aren’t feeling well, we want you to get tested,” said Stitt, who added that he just isn’t considering a statewide mask mandate currently.

“I don’t think there was any way it was at the President’s rally. It’s too long ago,” Stitt said.

Based on contact tracing, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Stitt didn’t contract Covid-19 at the rally.

Dr. Lance Frye, the commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said they don’t really know exactly when Stitt was infected, but that it would’ve been within the past couple of weeks.

Asked if he would impose a statewide mandate for residents in light of diagnosis, Stitt said he’s “not thinking about a mask mandate at all.”

“I know that some businesses are mandating masks and that’s great. But you can’t pick and choose what freedoms you’re going to give people. So if the businesses want to do it, if some local municipalities want to do it, that’s fine. But again, we also respect people’s rights to stay home if they want, to run their businesses, or to not wear a mask,” Stitt said.

The governor said he’s “hesitant to mandate something that I think is problematic to enforce,” though he called for Oklahomans to simply take the virus seriously and to adjust their behaviors to slow the spread.

Stitt also reiterated that he is not likely to roll straight back any of the state’s reopening plans at this time.

Reported cases of coronavirus have continued to climb in Oklahoma, with 21,739 reported cases at the time of Wednesday, based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

Following news of Stitt’s positive diagnosis, the state health department announced a record a lot of 1,075 new positive Covid cases in a single day. The last record high was Tuesday, when 993 new cases were reported. There are 561 people hospitalized in the state as a result of virus.

This story has been updated to add additional comment and back ground information.