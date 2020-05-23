Kevin Sinfield revisits Leeds Rhinos’ controversial Magic Weekend win over Bradford Bulls in 2007 | Rugby League News





Leeds rejoice Jordan Tansey’s controversial strive towards Bradford

“It makes me smile every time somebody mentions this to me because I know one thing – I was onside!” says Kevin Sinfield, recalling arguably essentially the most controversial second in Magic Weekend historical past.

Even now, 13 years on, the conflict between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls which introduced the inaugural version of what was then generally known as Millennium Magic to an in depth stays a contentious speaking level.

It revolves across the frantic remaining play of the sport which started when the Rhinos have been awarded a controversial offside penalty with their bitter rivals main 38-36.

“We were awful that day and Bradford were great,” Sinfield, now Leeds’ director of rugby, advised Sky Sports’ Golden Point Daily vodcast.

“Coming into those last couple of minutes it was very close, but I think Bradford could sense we were on our way back.”

The Bulls had already been incensed by a number of the choices from referee Steve Ganson in the match at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium – together with having two doable second-half tries chalked off by video official Ashley Klein – previous to the incident in the dying seconds.

Fuel was added to the fireplace when the St Helens-based official pinged Bradford for offside once they recovered a free ball, regardless of it showing to be touched by a Rhinos participant.

Sinfield, who was Leeds captain on the time, opted to kick at objective from near 40 metres out but his effort would find yourself rebounding off the crossbar. However, the bounce fell into the palms of Rhinos ahead Jordan Tansey, who duly utilized the end below the posts.

This was not the top of the controversy although as a result of replays instantly confirmed Tansey – together with a number of of his team-mates – to have been in entrance of Sinfield earlier than the ball was kicked. Rather than going to the video referee although, Ganson awarded the strive with out hesitation.

“I’m lining the kick up and there are some Bradford players hurling abuse – which is normally coming at me as I’m kicking at goal, but it’s going at Steve because he’s awarded this penalty and if we kick it, it’s a draw,” Sinfield mentioned.

“I could see Steve getting pretty frustrated with it. I’d gone to kick the ball and unbeknown to me, Jordan Tansey was 20 metres in front of me, but as I’d gone to kick it my planted foot slipped a bit but just enough that I knew ‘this isn’t going to go over’.

I’d gone from realising that I’d just missed a kick and we’d lost the game to suddenly looking up, see the ball hit the crossbar and us score. Kevin Sinfield

“I’d gone from realising that I’d just missed a kick and we’d lost the game to suddenly looking up, see the ball hit the crossbar and us score. Steve – yes, he is human – just gave the try straight away and I couldn’t believe it.”

By now, the hooter had sounded and Sinfield was attempting to compose himself to kick the conversion to finish the sport whereas aggrieved Bradford gamers protested to Ganson and pointed at replays on the large display exhibiting the incident.

“Steve was an old-school ref who you could have the banter and the craic with,” Sinfield mentioned.

“The funny thing I remember is it was all going on underneath the posts, Steve had awarded the try and he had to keep walking back to the posts to calm the Bradford lads down because time was up but we’d still got the kick at the posts and I couldn’t believe what was going on.

Steve Ganson enraged Bradford’s gamers in the Magic conflict with Leeds

“I’d put the ball on the tee and I’m ready for Steve to stroll again from the posts to face close to me like a ref does, and as Steve was strolling again he gave me the largest wink and the smile you’ve got ever seen – and it was sensible and I assumed ‘You’ll do for me’.

“That was the banter. Steve didn’t do it on purpose, he wouldn’t have known Jordan Tansey was in front, but they were good times.”

Even now, the sport is a sore level for these concerned on the Bulls facet that day, together with head coach on the time Steve McNamara.

Indeed, Sinfield recalled how McNamara was lower than amused when it got here up once more at a coaching session throughout his spell as England boss.

Kevin Sinfield and Steve McNamara at an England coaching session

“Steve McNamara was their coach at the time and I ended up working with him at England, and we re-enacted it once in an England session and he didn’t see the funny side of it – he wasn’t happy at all,” Sinfield mentioned.

“I see him now and mention it and he laughs about it, but I can see it still really hurts him.”

