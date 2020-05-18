Kevin Ryan sprinters pointed towards Royal Ascot | Racing News

Kevin Ryan is planning to begin each his star sprinters, Hello Youmzain and Glass Slippers, at subsequent month’s Royal Ascot assembly.

The fixture is at the moment scheduled to kick off on June 16, pending the game being given Government permission to renew as hoped on June 1.

Ryan is duly working towards the Berkshire showpiece together with his runners, with Hello Youmzain seeking to maintain main claims within the Diamond Jubilee Stakes having been third within the Commonwealth Cup 12 months in the past.

The four-year-old secured Group One gold within the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September, earlier than disappointing on his ultimate begin on British Champions Day.

Ryan advised Sky Sports Racing: “He’s in nice kind, he’ll go straight to Ascot – that is all the time been the plan. Obviously we might have began him off at York in regular circumstances, however these are usually not regular circumstances so we’ll simply go straight there with him.

“He missed the break that day (Commonwealth Cup), however he is a horse that simply improved because the 12 months went on. He’s bought stronger once more and he is simply an easy horse to coach. He’s bought an excellent temperament and he is completed loads of work.

“He’s put on condition again, that would be normal, and he looks more the finished article now.”

Glass Slippers will reappear within the King’s Stand Stakes on the Royal assembly, having landed the Group One Prix de l’Abbaye on her ultimate begin in 2019.

Ryan stated: “She improved from one race the subsequent final 12 months, she simply saved enhancing. She bought quicker final 12 months because the season went on and he or she’s come again on this 12 months, she appears to be like stronger, she’s all that pace once more so she’ll go to Ascot for the King’s Stand.

“She’s a filly we wouldn’t worry about not having a prep race. She’s very easy to deal with.”

Ryan additionally had information of steady favorite Brando, who will return for a seventh season at Newmarket when racing resumes.

He stated: “He’ll go to Newmarket. He’s eight years outdated, however he nonetheless behaves like he is a two-year-old. He’s been an excellent servant and albeit that he is eight years outdated, he is solely had 37 races in his profession.

“The Abernant is back on at Newmarket, so we’ll take him there and then obviously the July Cup.”