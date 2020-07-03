Kevin Rudd and wife buy Noosa home for $17million once owned by tennis great Pat Rafter

A $17million beach front mansion once owned by Australian tennis great Pat Rafter will be home to previous Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and his / her wife Therese Rein.

The seven-bedroom home in Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast was placed on the market final November and sold for $3million lower than its selling price.

The house offers panoramic sights of the sea and furthermore comes with a 12 metre pool area, a theatre room, 5 bathrooms, research and weather controlled wine beverages cellar.

The previous tennis planet No.one and his / her wife Lara Feltham put the home on the market inside August 2016 – exactly where it continued to be for 580 days and nights.

The seven-bedroom home inside Noosa (pictured) on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast was placed on the market final November and sold for a staggering $17million

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd (pictured, left) and his / her wife Therese Rein (right) would be the new proprietors of the beach front mansion

It has been eventually purchased by founding fathers of the Betty’s Burger­s & Concrete Co, David Hales and wife Louise inside 2018.

They purchased the home for $15.2million inside January, that has been well under the $20million selling price the tennis champion experienced hoped for.

The couple after that sold this for $17million in May to a secret buyer, who had been later showed be Ms Rein.

Rafter experienced first purchased the home, which rests on an one,285-square-metre obstruct, in 2006 for $9.6million.

The house (pictured) which offers panoramic sights of the sea, also includes a 12 metre pool, a new cinema space, five bathing rooms, a study and climate handled wine cellar

The $17million deal was performed in May but is actually only ended up revealed that Ms Rein was your purchaser in the home (pictured)

Pat Rafter (pictured, left) and his / her wife Lara Feltham (right) first position the home in the marketplace in August 2016 – where this remained for 580 days

Mr Rudd has been primarily residing in New York as chief executive of the Asia Society Policy­ Institute.

But following the outbreak associated with COVID-19 the particular couple discovered they were shelling out most of their own time around the Sunshine Coast.

‘We’ve made a new conscious decis­ion to bring our own investments home to Australia,’ she mentioned in an assertion, The Australian reported.

‘While Kevin was in business office, we had to take a position overseas to prevent conflict­s interesting. We’ve today mostly introduced those purchases back home to Australia.’

Mr Rudd was raised on the Sunshine Coast and was Prime Minister coming from 2007-2010 and briefly inside 2013.