Fit for a new PM! Kevin Rudd and his wife snap upward $17million Noosa mansion once owned by tennis tale Pat Rafter – including a cinema, pool and climate-controlled cellar
A $17million beach front mansion once owned by Australian tennis great Pat Rafter will be home to previous Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and his / her wife Therese Rein.
The previous tennis planet No.one and his / her wife Lara Feltham put the home on the market inside August 2016 – exactly where it continued to be for 580 days and nights.
It has been eventually purchased by founding fathers of the Betty’s Burgers & Concrete Co, David Hales and wife Louise inside 2018.
They purchased the home for $15.2million inside January, that has been well under the $20million selling price the tennis champion experienced hoped for.
The couple after that sold this for $17million in May to a secret buyer, who had been later showed be Ms Rein.
Rafter experienced first purchased the home, which rests on an one,285-square-metre obstruct, in 2006 for $9.6million.
Mr Rudd has been primarily residing in New York as chief executive of the Asia Society Policy Institute.
But following the outbreak associated with COVID-19 the particular couple discovered they were shelling out most of their own time around the Sunshine Coast.
‘We’ve made a new conscious decision to bring our own investments home to Australia,’ she mentioned in an assertion, The Australian reported.
‘While Kevin was in business office, we had to take a position overseas to prevent conflicts interesting. We’ve today mostly introduced those purchases back home to Australia.’
Mr Rudd was raised on the Sunshine Coast and was Prime Minister coming from 2007-2010 and briefly inside 2013.
