Former England bowler Darren Gough says having no crowds contrary to the West Indies and Pakistan could effect on the performance of all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Kevin Pietersen will not think Ben Stokes should take the Test captaincy if Joe Root is forced to miss a game title against the West Indies.

Root’s wife is due to give birth in July, putting the skipper at risk of missing one of the three behind-closed-doors Tests with the Windies the following month.

The batsman has gone on record as saying however back Stokes to do a great job in his absence, but Pietersen is cautious about the mercurial all-rounder assuming even more responsibility.

Kevin Pietersen thanked the NHS for their reaction to the coronavirus after finishing second behind Chris Froome in the Wheels for Heroes race.

The three-time Ashes winner was speaking from experience, having not enjoyed his short stint as captain in 2008, and would prefer Jos Buttler to take over.

“Do I want to see Ben Stokes change from who he is and the current player he is? Probably not, Jos Buttler would be my guy,” Pietersen told talkSPORT.

Kevin Pietersen says his preference will be for Jos Buttler Jos Buttler (R) to captain England above Ben Stokes (L)

“The artists and the men that have to transport the layer in the staff sometimes not necessarily the best boat captains and sometimes have a problem with the extra extra pressure.

“As a gamer you are looked over completely in different ways until of which phone call arrives and you are declared as the Test captain.

“Responsibilities switch, communication modifications, the way in which a person carry your self in the dressing up room modifications.

Four-time Tour de France champ Chris Froome won the Wheels for Heroes competition ahead of cricket's Kevin Pietersen.

“I struggled with it, I absolutely hated it and I was rubbish. You have to change and I couldn’t command the respect of the dressing room, you say something and it is frowned upon, it is a completely different story.”

England commence their summer time of crickinfo, which has been critically affected by the particular coronavirus outbreak, on July 8 using the first of 3 Tests contrary to the West Indies.

Further matches in opposition to Pakistan, Australia and Ireland are all pencilled in, but are all probably played facing empty stadiums. And Pietersen says that may present Root’s side with another challenge.

England's Jos Buttler states it is only natural for players feeling some panic over cricket's return.

“I would rather be in the broadcaster chair than in the players’ chair because entertainers like atmosphere and you are going to have to build your own atmosphere and dig as deep as you can to try your best and perform in front of a whisper,” he or she added. “It is going to be difficult, especially for crickinfo.

“Six hours, when you’re in the field and guys are batting and you’re 100 overs into an innings, England are going to have to dig deep because it is going to feel like a warm-up game, with no one watching.”