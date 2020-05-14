Kevin Pietersen and Paul Collingwood join us for watchalong of England’s World T20 win in 2010 | Cricket News





England received their maiden ICC title in the Caribbean a decade in the past

England received the T20 World Cup – then often called the World T20 – on May 16, 2010 to seize their maiden international ICC title.

So exactly 10 years later, we can be marking the event with a particular watchalong on Saturday night as captain Paul Collingwood and some of his then team-mates join us for the closing phases of England’s seven-wicket win over Australia in the Barbados last a decade in the past.

Collingwood – who scored the successful run in Bridgetown as England topped Australia’s whole of 147 with three overs to spare – will share his reminiscences of the sport and the competitors as a complete.

Kevin Pietersen – named Player of the Tournament after scoring 248 runs, together with two half-centuries, in six matches – Stuart Broad and Graeme Swann can even join our protection from 6pm on Sky Sports Cricket as we comply with the top of England’s profitable run chase.

Live 2010 ICC World T20 Watchalong: Icc 2010 Twenty20 Final Live on

Our rerun of the ultimate will start at 4pm on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event – uninterrupted protection will then proceed on Main Event when the watchalong begins at 6pm on the cricket channel.

England edged into the Super 8s stage of the event on internet run-rate after rain hindered then helped them in their pool video games in opposition to hosts West Indies and qualifiers Ireland in Providence.

Collingwood’s males made 191-5 in opposition to West Indies, thanks principally to Eoin Morgan (55 off 35) and Luke Wright (45no off 27), who thumped 95 for the fifth wicket from 57 balls.

However, the rain diminished Windies’ ask to 60 from six overs and they received house with one ball to spare – Andre Fletcher hitting Broad away by means of level – to win in controversial model on the Duckworth-Lewis Method.

Kevin Pietersen was named Player of the Tournament in the West Indies

England have been grateful to the rain a day later, although, after being restricted to 120-Eight in opposition to Ireland, with the moist climate solely permitting for 3.Three overs of the run chase and a no-result to be known as.

Collingwood’s aspect progressed into the subsequent section with Ireland eradicated, the latter’s run fee having taken a battering after they’d been razed for 68 by West Indies in their opening recreation.

England quickly improved, knocking off Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand in the Super 8s, earlier than coasting previous Sri Lanka in the semi-finals to arrange a date with Australia.

Paul Collingwood celebrates England’s World T20 triumph in 2010 after putting the successful run

They then brushed Michael Clarke’s males apart, Player of the Match Craig Kieswetter (63) and Pietersen (47) breaking the again of the chase with a 111-run stand for the second wicket.

England triumphed in an ICC last on the fifth time of asking, having misplaced in the 50-over World Cup showpiece to West Indies (1979), Australia (1987) and Pakistan (1992), as properly to West Indies in the ultimate of the 2004 Champions Trophy in England.

For insights from Colly, KP, Broad and Swann and to relive England’s title victory yet again, ensure you watch on Sky Sports on Saturday.

The rerun begins at 4pm, with the watchalong starting at 6pm on Sky Sports Cricket as Main Event continues with uninterrupted protection.