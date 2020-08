When Ric Flair attempted to inform Kevin Owens to be more like Randy Orton, KO captured the two-time WWE Hall of Famer off-guard by challenging The Viper to a match this Monday rather.

Now that he remains in The Legend Killer’s view, will Owens have the ability to drop The Apex Predator, or will Orton’s course of rampage roll on as he heads towards his WWE Championship Match with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam?