CHINA THREATENS RETALIATION AFTER United States ORDERS CLOSURE OF HOUSTON CONSULATE

China on Friday purchased the closure of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu in Sichuan province, in obvious retaliation for the Trump administration buying China’s Houston consulate closed over allegations of espionage.

McCarthy revealed aggravation that House Democrats voted versus legislation he authored to sanction China for hacking.

Two implicated state-sponsored cyberspies in China were charged with attempting to take U.S. coronavirus vaccine research study and countless dollars in delicate company and federal government details.

“They’re playing politics with not only lives of Americans, but lives of anybody across the world,” McCarthy stated. “It is America who will solve this problem. It is American companies that are on the forefront of having a vaccine.”

The leader applauded President Trump’s effort on China and the coronavirus vaccine.

“It’s because of Donald Trump that we have this Operation Warp Speed. The people will write about this for years. How did we come to a vaccine so fast, faster than any in history? … It’s the investments he made early on,” McCarthy stated. “It’s the ability that we’re going to have to be able to make people safe and secure, not only just in their health care, but in the cities.”

“Who in America will feel safe if the Democrats control the country?” –Rep Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy connected China and the coronavirus to the current violence in American cities.

“Can you imagine who feels safe in Portland or Chicago? But who in America will feel safe if the Democrats control the country, let alone these cities? That’s why we need Donald Trump — not only to win reelection, but to be able to win the House,” McCarthy stated. “We have to renew our commitment to the freedoms and the Constitution. We have to restore the American Dream and we have to rebuild the strongest economy that we’ve ever seen.”

Fox News’ Caleb Parke and Brie Stimson added to this report.