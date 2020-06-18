Kevin Love will receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award at ESPYs | NBA News

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award during this Sunday’s ESPY Awards show.

The five-time All-Star began revealing his battles with mental health in 2018 and has been working to eliminate the stigma from mental health problems through the Kevin Love Foundation.

“It is an absolute honour to receive this award and I am incredibly humbled by it,” Love said in a statement. “In telling my story, if I will help just one daughter or son that is enduring to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have now been worth it.

“And I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around mental illness, starting with public conversations around mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it, followed by research, action and change.”

















2:45



Kevin Love posted an email to remind everyone to apply compassion and empathy all through lockdown



Love revealed his issues by way of a first-person article in The Players’ Tribune and described his battles with anxiety attacks and heavy anxiety. He said one of is own panic attacks came during a game.

Two-plus years later, Love joins the listing of athletes who’ve made a mark on issues away from sporting realm.

“I’m incredibly humbled by it,” Love said. “It’s really a profound honour if you look back at that group of men and women who I admire. Billie Jean King, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, to name a few. It’s very, very humbling to see my name next to those. I just feel like I have so much more work to do. Those are people who put in a lifetime of work. With my name next to theirs, I have an obligation and opportunity to make a lot of change in the world of mental health.”

Love also is in awe of mentioning together with the late Ashe, a fellow UCLA product, who fought through segregation to become of the top men’s tennis players in the world.



















1:59



Kevin Love’s 33 points couldn’t prevent the Cleveland Cavaliers from falling to an overtime loss to the New York Knicks



“I know what Arthur Ashe stood for and what he was about, especially being around UCLA,” Love said. “It’s just tough for me even now to put it into words what this means because it’s so much bigger than the realm of sports.”

ESPN senior vice president Rob King said he could be impressed with Love’s off-the-court accomplishments.

“When we started thinking about what the world is going through and our nation is going through – the degree to which his ability to continue to reach out during the pandemic to audiences and help people – we just thought this was the perfect time to recognise how important speaking his truth and then making it easier for others has become,” King said in a statement.

“He has not only just talked about mental wellbeing, he has really helped folks understand that some of the stereotypical, rub-some-dirt-on-it stuff that athletes, male athletes in particular, are charged with is unnecessary and unhealthy. We thought that this was perfectly in keeping with the tradition of all of the fantastic people who have previously received this honour.”



















0:14



Cavaliers star Kevin Love showed his frustration on the court all through Cleveland’s 121-106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder



The ESPYS will be held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. WNBA star Sue Bird, footballer Megan Rapinoe and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson are the co-hosts.

