Kevin Kisner: ‘We need the fans back’ as tournaments, revenues ‘aren’t the same’

ATLANTA– As the PGA Tour takes a metaphorical triumph lap at today’s Tour Championship following months of coronavirus-related unpredictability, the discussion naturally relied on when fans will be permitted back at occasions.

“We need the fans back. Without the fans, the tournaments aren’t the same. The revenues aren’t the same,” stated Kevin Kisner, among 4 gamer directors on the Tour’s policy board. “We need them back.”

On Wednesday, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recommended the circuit might start transitioning to fans later on this fall or early in 2021. Kisner stated he would not anticipate a program that would need “rapid” COVID-19 screening of every fan, however he does visualize procedures that would permit social distancing far from gamers.

“I think we’ll start with a very limited number and transition from there,” Kisner stated. “As we have actually seen throughout this entire procedure, every week we have actually adjusted to the brand-new standards and the brand-new methods of the Tour, and we simply relieve into everything and ideally go back to regular as quickly as possible.”