Kevin James breaks bad in thriller ‘Becky,’ ‘Be Water’ celebrates the legendary career of Bruce Lee, ‘Urban Cowboy’ turns 40 [Video]

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly have a look at the greatest in popular culture, together with motion pictures, music, TV, streaming, video games, books, podcasts and extra. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at dwelling, we’re going to highlight issues you possibly can take pleasure in out of your sofa, whether or not solo or in small teams, and pass over the relaxation. With that in thoughts, listed below are our picks for June 1-7, together with the greatest offers we may discover for every. (Yahoo Entertainment might obtain a share from purchases made by way of hyperlinks on this web page.)

STREAM IT: Kevin James breaks bad in a giant method in the ultra-violent thriller Becky



Forget The King of Queens: Kevin James performs a King of Convicts in the new dwelling invasion thriller, Becky. And the star of PG-rated comedies like Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Here Comes the Boom utterly embraces his R-rated makeover, with a imply jail beard and angle to match. Breaking out of the large home with a number of different jailbirds, James’s psychotic neo-Nazi Dominick seeks shelter at a secluded lake home solely to find that the precise householders — together with the titular teenager — obtained there first. Becky (Lulu Wilson) is already sad to be spending time together with her widower dad (Joel McHale) and his new girlfriend (Amanda Brugel), and that fury serves her effectively when she has to tackle the invaders single-handedly. Interestingly, Simon Pegg of Shaun of the Dead fame was initially set to interrupt bad as Dominick, however needed to drop out earlier than filming started, clearing the method for James to play his first bad man function. That makes him the newest comedian actor to drastically change up his display picture: Last yr, perpetual good man Jim Gaffigan performed a kidnapper in American Dream, whereas James’s pal Adam Sandler not too long ago delighted audiences and critics as an unrepentant gambler in the cult favourite, Uncut Gems. Here’s a free concept for HBO Max: After releasing the Snyder Cut of Justice League, how a couple of Legion of Doom film starring Gaffigan, James and the Sandman? — Ethan Alter

Becky is on the market to hire on Friday, June 5 on most VOD providers like iTunes and Vudu.

WATCH IT: Watchmen hits Blu-ray feeling even timelier a half-year later



Not solely is Damon Lindlelof’s impressed Watchmen sequel/reboot (seqboot?) one of the most partaking and creative tv exhibits (er, restricted sequence) to debut in years, particularly in the style realm, however re-watching it in our new post-coronavirus, far-from-post-racial actuality makes for a wholly new expertise. Let’s begin with the incontrovertible fact that our masked heroes were way ahead of the curve in their facial put on. But the present, which launches from the real-life, little-known 1921 Tulsa Massacre and positions Oklahoma white supremacists as its major antagonists, resonates even deeper in the weeks and days following the modern-day lynching of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and horrifying killing of one other black man, George Floyd, by Minneapolis police. The method Watchmen each expanded on its basic graphic novel mythology and up to date it for the MAGA period are a pair the reason why followers are determined for a second season. Whether or not that is granted, for now followers can so take in 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes bonus options, which you’ll preview in our unique clip (with main spoilers!) above. — Kevin Polowy

Watchmen shall be accessible on Blu-ray or DVD Tuesday, June 2 on Amazon.

WATCH IT: John Travolta is an actual honky tonk man in Urban Cowboy, now accessible on Blu-ray for its 40th anniversary



Three years after he single-handedly made disco cool in 1977’s Saturday Night Fever, John Travolta kick-started the mechanical bull craze in Urban Cowboy. Filmed on location at the Pasadena, Tex. honky tonk spot, Gilley’s Club — owned and operated by nation music singer, Mickey Gilley, who performs himself onscreen — the film chronicles the tumultuous romance between Travolta’s Bud and Debra Winger’s Sissy, with Scott Glenn taking part in rowdy Wes Hightower. But the film’s actual star is the aforementioned mechanical bull, which turns into a problem all three characters search to overcome… however just one succeeds. Urban Cowboy is celebrating its 40th anniversary with its first-ever Blu-ray launch, which incorporates outtakes, rehearsal footage, deleted scenes and a retrospective making-of featurette that features eyewitness commentary from Gilley. Check out the unique clip above the place the nightclub’s namesake talks about how he got here up with the shiny concept so as to add a mechanical bull to his institution and made film historical past in the course of. — E.A.

Story continues