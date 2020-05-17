Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR’s return to racing at Darlington Speedway

The Stewart-Haas vehicle driver led 159 of the 292 laps and also held back Alex Bowman and also Kurt Busch for his 50 th profession Cup Series win, connecting him with Junior Johnson and also Ned Jarrett for 12 th on the all-time wins listing.

After a very first lap accident that removed Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the race cleared up in to a reasonably uneventful event that was held without method or certifying.

Jimmie Johnson trashed while baiting lap 90, and also his Hendrick Motorsports colleague William Byron did the exact same 19 laps later on, however there were no significant multi-car cases throughout the race, which was held without followers present.

The race additionally noted the return of Ryan Newman, that has actually run out activity considering that enduring a mind injury in a significant accident at the Daytona 500 inFebruary Newman ended up 15 th after beginning in 21 st placement.

The rebooted seres will certainly be back at Darlington on Wednesday evening for 500- kilometer race as it functions to finish a prepared 36- race routine, in spite of avoiding 8 throughout the period suspension.

