Kevin Harvick holds off Keselowski in OT for Michigan Cup win

Harvick led on the overtime reboot and Keselowski selected the within lane and line up along with. The 2 raced side-by-side for half a lap prior to Harvick lastly cleared the lead and hung for the success.

“Yeah boys – thank you. What a car!” Harvick stated over his group radio has he took the checkered flag.

The win is the 5th this season for Harvick in the NASCAR Cup Series, connecting him with Denny Hamlin for most in the series. It was likewise his 54 th profession success, connecting him for 11 th all-time with Hall of Famer Lee Petty.

“The restarts were undoubtedly a handful however our (vehicle) was truly quick today and we hung on for the long term and would truly go on the brief run and did whatever we required it to do,” Harvick said. “We are a week-to-week group. We spoke about this years back. We wish to go to the track and stress over one week at a time. We wish to be competitive and win as numerous races as we can and see where it falls in completion. These men are incredible and when we concern Michigan to ride a cars and truck like that boggles the mind.

” I have actually been extremely lucky to deal with some excellent groups and have some excellent race vehicles. When you begin discussing names like Lee Petty and Rusty Wallace and Junior Johnson and all the names that are around us on that list is simply an honor to be around them. I understand that …