Kevin Hart Surprises All In Challenge Winner, ‘You’re Gonna Be a Star!!!’

Move over Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart has a new costar– a frontline clinical employee that won Kev’s All In Challenge drawing, and also as a result obtained a significant shock.

Kevin stunned the heck outta Henry Law when he delved into a video clip teleconference to allow him recognize it’s time for his close-up!!! Henry won the walk-on function in Kevin’s following motion picture … and also of course, he’ll also have a line to supply.

The exchange in between Kevin and also Henry– that called himself the following Ken Jeong— was rather humorous. They’ve obtained chemistry!

Henry could not be a extra deserving winner. First off, he’s an anesthesiologist that’s been breaking his bulge on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight. That would certainly’ve sufficed– however he’s likewise a Philadelphia man, and also a significant 76 ers follower … much like Kevin and also All In Challenge creator, Michael Rubin

Keep in mind, Henry really did not go down $800 k— like that Tom Brady follower did– to win this outstanding reward. Fans can invest just $10 to go into for AIC sweepstakes prizes from celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Tiger Woods, Kim Kardashian, Chris Pratt and also a lot extra.