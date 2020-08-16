Kevin Hart Meets Up With Ellen DeGeneres For Lunch After Defending Her Amid Talk Show Scandal!

Kevin Hart has Ellen DeGeneres‘ back … and she, his!

The 2 big-time celebs signed up with forces for a lunch on Saturday afternoon on the outdoor patio at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica,California The Ride Along star, 41, and his 62-year-old talk show host and comic friend were both dressed down for the celebration, deciding to hang out together, sip white wine, and normally unwind throughout what has actually otherwise been an extremely troubled summertime, particularly for Ellen.

You can see this pictures on your own HERE; undoubtedly, it’s relevant to see these 2 together after Hart protected the Ellen Show host not even a complete month earlier with a public declaration backing her versus claims of a hazardous environment on the set of her talk show. You’ll remember Hart had numerous advantages to state about Ellen, picking to clap back as finest he might at the allegations and claims accumulating versus her given that, well, practically the start of this summertime.

And it’s certainly shared; you’ll likewise remember how in 2019 old homophobic tweets of Hart’s resurfaced right as he was preparing to host that year’s Oscars, ultimately requiring him to step down. Ellen concerned his defense at the time, providing him an area on her show …