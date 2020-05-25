Kevin Hart is annoying pregnant wife during lockdown

Such is apparently the case for Kevin Hart and his household as nicely.

After discussing the wall behind him which options portray of different well-known comics together with Richard Pryor, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle and joking about rising the gray out of his beard, Hart revealed that his pregnant wife is a bit fed up with him.

“She’s not getting on my nerves, but she’s saying that I’m getting on her nerves,” Hart mentioned of his wife Eniko who is anticipating the couple’s second little one. “And you know, whatever. I don’t fight it. But apparently I’m annoying.”