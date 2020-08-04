Kevin Hart Defends Ellen DeGeneres Because Of Course He Does

Amid many accusations versus Ellen DeGeneres and manufacturers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show over the previous couple of weeks, celebs are starting to pick whether they’ll stand versus the long time TELEVISION host, or support her side!

On Tuesday, Kevin Hart made his position clear when he published a picture of himself and the daytime queen to his Instagram account, knocking the “crazy world of negativity” he thinks the web has actually ended up being, calling her “one of the dopest people on the f**king planet.”

Along with a picture of himself and the 62- year-old positioning on the daytime program’s renowned phase, Kevin started:

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f**king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

But dealing with a single person and their household with regard does not counteract allegations which state the specific reverse from individuals who deal with her every day however. Especially when that a person individual is a fellow abundant and popular one with a substantial following!

Getting into the concept of cancel culture, the daddy of 3 continued: