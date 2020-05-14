Kevin Hart and wife Eniko share gender reveal for baby No. 2

The couple shared their completely satisfied information Sunday, which was after all Mother’s Day, on their respective verified Instagram accounts.

Hart posted images of their household, which incorporates him, his wife, daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, from his earlier marriage to Torrei Hart, and son Kenzo, 2, with Eniko.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine….We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl….,” the comedic actor wrote within the caption of the household portraits. “Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable….We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey….”

Eniko Hart shared related images, writing, “OH BABY, it’s a little lady.”