Kevin Federline Isn’t Stopping Britney Spears From Seeing Their Kids Amid #FreeBritney Movement!

Despite heightened #FreeBritney concerns, Kevin Federline isn’t pushing back against Britney Spears spending time with their boys.

TMZ insiders reveal how the 42-year-old believes his pop star ex-wife doesn’t pose any risk when with their sons, 14-year-old Sean and 13-year-old Jayden James. And if he did, the father of two would have no issue taking further legal action to reduce or end her time together with them.

Apparently, Federline feels confident in the 38-year-old’s ability to take care of their growing kids and isn’t influenced by the latest buzz about the singer’s mental state and conservatorship status. Part of that peace of mind is likely attributed to the fact that others are always around when the boys visit the pop queen, making their dad feel more comfortable with the situation.

As you’re likely aware, the former pair’s 50-50 custody agreement was altered back in September so K-Fed would have the teens 70% of the time and their momma the other 30%. This understandably caused some tension for Brit and her dad Jamie Spears, who had gotten into an altercation with Sean a few months earlier. In March, a source explained to Us Weekly:

“Britney hasn’t been spending time with her dad, and very much remains angry that she doesn’t have the boys as much as she did in the past.”

The same month, we got some unfiltered info about Britney from Jayden, who responded that he didn’t know whether his mother was being controlled or not, adding he would spill more tea when his Instagram follower count grew:

“What’s going on with my mom? I’ll tell you guys the whole story about my mom and stuff if I get 5,000 followers on my Instagram. That stuff will come out way in the future [when] I get really popular.”

He also shared some info about his momma leaving the music biz:

“Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don’t think that … I don’t know, dude. I don’t even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

While there has obviously been no hard evidence to prove that Spears is being held against her will, that hasn’t stopped many fans of the Toxic songstress from sharing their thoughts online about her current living situation and lack of legal and financial freedom.

Any thoughts on this supposed Spears update?? As long as the boys are safe, that’s what matters most, right? Sound OFF (below) in the comments with your take.

