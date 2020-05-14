Kevin Durant return in July ‘unrealistic’, says manager Rich Kleiman | NBA News

Kevin Durant’s manager and enterprise companion, Rich Kleiman, has mentioned he doesn’t anticipate the 10-time All-Star debuting for the Brooklyn Nets if the 2019-20 season resumes in July.

Speaking throughout an look on SiriusXM Radio, Kleiman mentioned: “From my standpoint, no, I think it’s unrealistic,” Kleiman mentioned, when requested about Durant’s potential return. “That’s just my view on it.”

"Again, we have not gone deep into dialog about it due to how unrealistic all of it appears to me. And it is also laborious to even focus on [the matter of Durant returning] in an actual critical method with none info on the season.

















NBA TV analyst Dennis Scott urges Kevin Durant to delay his return till subsequent season as his rehabilitation program is not going to put together him for the rigours of playoff basketball



“[There is] such uncertainty day to day – as we all [feel], outside of just the NBA – that the whole thing just feels too unrealistic from my standpoint.”

In an interview earlier this month, Nets basic manager Sean Marks was not closing the door on Durant suiting up in 2019-20, however Kleiman's feedback recommend the participant is not going to be actively pushing to play when the season restarts.



















Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals three minutes into the second quarter after struggling an Achilles damage



Durant, who signed a four-year, $140m take care of Brooklyn final July, understandably desires to proceed cautiously along with his restoration from the surgical procedure he required for his proper Achilles’ tendon.

Before the league-wide shutdown in March, Durant had progressed to scrimmaging informally in 3-on-Three settings, so he is perhaps cleared to advance to a extra strenuous type of follow when the season resumes, even when enjoying in video games is just not being significantly entertained.

If the 2020-21 season begins in December, Durant could be almost a yr and a half faraway from Achilles surgical procedure, which ought to help his possibilities of shortly recapturing his All-Star kind.

