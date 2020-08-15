Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr. make cameos in new Drake video

The Toronto native had some significant professional athletes cameo in his sports-driven video that dropped Friday.

It is popular by lots of that Drake is a passionate sports fan. He is a diehard Toronto Raptors fan, discusses many professional athletes in his tune lyrics, and has actually ended up being friends with lots of huge names in the sports world.

Friday, he dropped a new tune called “Laugh Now Cry Later” including Lil Durk, in addition to a new musicvideo In the video, the Grammy- winning rap artist is seen partaking in lots of sports activities and engaging with some sports super stars.

What prominent professional athletes cameo in the new Drake video?

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is the very first to appear in the video, entering into a poorly lit fitness center in all black to play a game of individually withDrake KD and Drake’s relationship is well recorded, with them exchanging spirited jabs and smack talk whenever they get the possibility.

Even though it’s a music video, and Durant is betting non-pro in Aubrey Graham, Nets fans need to be fairly thrilled from what they saw.

The previous MVP revealed some speed getting to the pail, soaking a couple of times throughout the match. He likewise revealed a subtle dribble bundle, sank a couple of jumpers, and obstructed a shot. Drake still handled to get some containers on his own, nailing a great jumper and getting to the rim …