Kevin De Bruyne wins Premier League Player of the Season | Football News





Kevin De Bruyne is the 2019/20 Premier League Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has actually been called Premier League Player of the Season for the 2019/20 project.

The Belgian playmaker beat Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton striker Danny Ings, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Leicester’s Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy to the award.

De Bruyne was the just Manchester City player to be chosen for the reward after they relinquished their Premier League title to Liverpool following 2 seasons as champs.