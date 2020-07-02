Kevin De Bruyne was the star as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool | Football News







Kevin De Bruyne was the star as Manchester City beat Liverpool

Pep Guardiola was requested beforehand whether or not this was a chance to ship a message to the Liverpool group that had deposed his Manchester City as Premier League champions.

He was proper to downplay that. The new season is a way away. City will hope to say two extra trophies earlier than then. Nothing, in the meantime, is more likely to take the lustre off Liverpool’s title win after the membership’s 30-year wait. But 4-0? That was not anticipated.

Curiously, City’s personal vulnerability was evident in the early phases. Sadio Mane seemed able to beating the residence aspect’s excessive line each time that Liverpool attacked and absolutely would have completed had passes from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino been extra correct.

Guardiola nonetheless has work to do on that defence. There shall be considerations too whether or not Gabriel Jesus is taking part in with sufficient confidence to make gentle of Sergio Aguero’s absence. The Brazilian striker seemed uncertain of himself in entrance of objective even as these round him shone.

But how they shone.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win towards Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden – the sorcerer and his apprentice – supply each optimism for the current and hope for the future. With a objective and an help every, they have been the star gamers on a pitch that they’d welcomed their opponents onto with a guard of honour.

De Bruyne, particularly, was in imperious type. So good that one was left questioning how on earth he has didn’t bend this complete Premier League season to his will.

Certainly, it seems incongruous that Manchester City might retain their title final season – one by which he began solely 11 video games – and but fail so emphatically to defend that crown throughout a marketing campaign by which he has been nearly ever-present beneath Guardiola.

He stays the competitors’s most full footballer.

De Bruyne is regarded by many as the Premier League’s greatest ever passer

“The stand-out player,” Gary Neville informed Sky Sports when predictably naming him as the man of the match. “He makes it look so simple. It is effortless for him. He does not project himself like a brand so he maybe does not get the attention that others get.”

Both Neville and Jamie Carragher agreed that, for all Liverpool’s qualities, De Bruyne is the greatest participant in the Premier League, the greatest passer that the competitors has ever seen.

City’s best? Many say that’s David Silva. For now. “When Kevin De Bruyne leaves the club he could eclipse him and that is the highest praise I could give him,” added Carragher.

De Bruyne scored one and arrange two extra as Liverpool have been thrashed

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards was equally effusive in his reward.

“I am running out of superlatives to talk about him,” Richards informed Sky Sports. “He just affects every game that he plays. He was the best player on the pitch again.”

There have been so many little moments of magic. The change of path that gave him the area to play in Jesus with a wonderfully executed cross whereas the recreation was nonetheless goalless. The even trickier cross that he managed to string in behind simply earlier than the half-hour mark.

“You think he can’t squeeze it through,” mentioned Neville. “It is so good watching him play.”

In between, he transformed the penalty that set City on their approach. A reluctant taker, he has solved that drawback too – scoring 4 out of 4 since assuming the accountability.

De Bruyne opens the scoring from the penalty spot for Manchester City

City’s second objective? He utilized neither the final touch nor supplied the cross, however he was nonetheless concerned with out even touching the ball. It was his overlapping run from inside to out, ignored by Foden, that created the area for his team-mate to seek out Raheem Sterling.

De Bruyne did present the cross for the third, his one-touch lay-off citing help quantity 17 for the Premier League season. He seemed to have one other in the second half just for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to divert Sterling’s effort into his personal web to finish the scoring.

Thierry Henry’s file of 20 continues to be in his sights.

That is one factor nonetheless left to play for this season at the very least however De Bruyne and Manchester City have greater priorities. There is the FA Cup to retain and the small matter of the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie towards Real Madrid subsequent month.

The thought happens that if City can do that to Liverpool – albeit a Liverpool aspect missing their aggressive edge having already received the title – then what may they be capable of do to these opponents who nonetheless stand in the approach of that first Champions League triumph?

Speaking to Guardiola earlier this week, his eyes are firmly mounted on extra silverware this season. “I am not thinking about winning the next Premier League,” he informed Sky Sports. “We have won two trophies this season and we have two more ahead of us.”

Liverpool, in fact, can do nothing now to disclaim them in both of these competitions. But maybe Guardiola will take encouragement too from the indisputable fact that his gamers have illustrated that the gulf between his aspect and the one nonetheless 20 factors forward of them in the Premier League desk is just not so nice.

It would require far larger consistency from City than they’ve been capable of muster this time round, nevertheless it won’t require a leap in high quality, solely the capacity to maintain it for longer.

De Bruyne should accomplish that with out his previous playmate Silva.

But he has discovered a brand new one in Foden.

“I never start a season with the dream of winning this title or that one, the only dream is to see the team getting better,” mentioned Guardiola. “This is what we have to do.”

This was a efficiency to recommend that such enchancment may not be too distant.