Kevin De Bruyne needed just 30 minutes to blow off the cobwebs

It was just before the half hour mark at the Etihad when Matteo Guendouzi intercepted a pass from Kevin De Bruyne, the sort that he never often misplaces. The Manchester City midfielder looked disgusted with himself. He jumped on the spot, shook his head after which wheeled away in search of possession once more. There had been a few missteps before then, if misstep is the word. A slightly heavy pass to Raheem Sterling, the kind that he could normally make in his sleep and, just a little later, following another good run forward, De Bruyne got himself into an inviting position to shoot but momentarily hesitated and the chance went. So, it took thirty minutes, basically. Thirty minutes for De Bruyne to shake off the rustiness in order to find his range. Thirty minutes in which to get 90 days of inaction out of his system. Thirty minutes in which the Belgian offered Arsenal a reprieve, some hope, a tiny window of opportunity. After all, he previously seen off Arsenal in just 15 minutes the previous time these two teams met, last December, in what was the North London club’s last game before they announced the appointment of Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City, Mikel Arteta, as their new manager.

Thereafter, right up until his substitution with 21 minutes to go and the game under lock and key, De Bruyne found where he previously left off in March. Talisman, tormenter-in-chief, the most useful player on the park and, for what felt like the zillionth amount of time in the last few years, Arsenal’s nemesis. Arteta may have felt the chance to manage Arsenal was too good to miss but, watching this, part of himself must really miss dealing with such a footballer. Why wouldn’t he?

De Bruyne suggested all through lockdown that, if City’s two-season European ban is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, he may have to consider his future at the club. City can only hope it does not come to that whenever Cas pass their judgement in a couple weeks because some players are impossible to replace, at the least in the shorter term.

There was that five minutes in the first half, when only the Arsenal goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, prevented a flurry of City goals, that De Bruyne and David Silva shifted the tempo of the game and got Arteta’s men in another of those familiar choke holds. It should be pure misery playing against that pair in this mood, even when Arsenal aren’t good enough by half. The pick of Leno’s saves was his stop, down low to his left, to deny Silva in the 35th minute and he was quick off his line moments later to snuff out Riyad Mahrez but, really, De Bruyne’s pass to create the chance warranted a finish. He sees those passes so clearly he makes them look simple but no-one in the Premier League plays them with such frequency or conviction. Just for good measure, he produced another to tee up Raheem Sterling two minutes later but, again, the finish let City down.

The irony, then, is that it was from an unremarkable ball from De Bruyne that City took the lead. David Luiz suffered a familiar lapse of concentration and watched as De Bruyne’s pass bounced off him and in to the path of Sterling who, this time around, made no mistake, thumping the ball home.