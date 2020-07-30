Kevin Costner on not finding success in every movie: ‘I still love it’

The 65- year-old star talked to the publication about his seriously well-known Hollywood profession, which, per IMDb, started in 1981 and presently includes the hit TELEVISION series, “Yellowstone.”

“There have been very critical moments where I had to listen to myself and act and not be afraid of the outcome,” he shared. ” I constantly put the audience on my shoulder. And I will state to Hollywood individuals, ‘Don’ t be too sure they do not wish to see that.’ And that’s what the battle has to do with.”

Costner included: “I haven’t always been really successful in certain movies. But I still love it.”

In the line for the star is an approaching huge multifilm job.

“I’m pushing the rock uphill. It’s epic in that it’s four movies, all the same story, and it takes you to a place that you think you know, but you don’t,” he described. “I have it in my pocket as a great big secret that someday I will let people in on, and hopefully it will be something they never forget.”

Costner stated that the piece is both “poetic” and “violent” as characters act “on their worst instincts.”

“It’s raw. It’s what I love about the West, the drama of it,” he hinted. “It’s not just about black hat or white hat.”

In addition to acting, Costner fronts the country-rock band Modern West, which he stated brings him a various sensation than starring in films does.

“Being with an audience and feeling like you have something to share makes me comfortable. Being in front of an audience posing makes me really uncomfortable,” he stated. “I don’t want to be anywhere near that moment. I’m not saying I don’t get nervous when I sing on stage, but I don’t try to charm them to death.”

With a laugh, he included: “Unless you’re just a narcissistic jerk, you love everybody’s music more than your own. When I listen to something, I think to myself, ‘I have to do better.'”

And despite the fact that he composes tunes and movie scripts, the “Dances with Wolves” star stated not to anticipate to see any of his fiction composing revealed at any time quickly.

“… I look at it and it’s not very good. I’m certainly not going to share that with anyone,” he admitted. “I co-authored an illustrated novel called ‘The Explorers Guild.’ … It’s a bit of a slog. It’s 800 pages.”