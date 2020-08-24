Kevin Costner Calls President Trump ‘Criminal’ For USPS Controversy

Hollywood star Kevin Costner simply blasted President Donald Trump in a brand-new interview, presuming regarding call his disturbance with the United States Postal Service “criminal.”

Costner’s ‘The Postman’ Spoof

Back in 1997, Costner played a drifter who impersonated a USPS mailman in “The Postman,” which was indicated to be embeded in 2013. In the motion picture, Costner’s character brings back democracy by providing letters to and from other towns after a totalitarian leader attempts to take control of one Western town.

While appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, Costner participated in a spoof trailer of a re-release of “The Postman.”

“In its day, a critical and box office disaster. But today, chillingly accurate,” a storyteller might be heard stating in the satire. “Looks like somebody owes Kevin Costner an apology.”

Costner Attacks Trump

Two days later on, Costner offered his response to the satire along with his ideas on Trump’s continuous fight with the USPS.

“Listen, a movie is what it is when it comes out. It has a chance to be revisited, and I was always kind of proud of it,” he informed The Daily Beast. “I believed that I had actually slipped up not beginning the motion picture with, ‘Once upon a time…’ since it’s sort of …