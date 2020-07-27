Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, With Strength Control and Hot Water On Demand, Matte Black



The Keurig K-Select single serve coffee maker combines sleek design and more intuitive features to help you brew your perfect cup every single time. It features four brew sizes, so you can brew 6, 8, 10, or up to 12 oz. of your favorite coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or iced beverage with the touch of a button. And for those who like a stronger cup of coffee, the Keurig K-Select brewer is the perfect choice. The Strong Brew feature kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity, so you can enjoy a bolder brew. Choose from hundreds of delicious varieties of K-Cup pods, or brew your own ground coffee with the My-K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter (sold separately). With the K-Select brewer, you can brew 5 cups between refills of the large 52 oz. water reservoir.

What’s in the box: One water filter handle, and one filter to help ensure your beverages taste their absolute best.

Brews multiple cup sizes: (6, 8, 10, 12 ounce). Enjoy the most popular cup sizes all with quiet brew technology, minimizing noise during use.

Strong brew: Kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity. Programmable auto off

Large 52 ounce water reservoir: Allows you to brew 5 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy

Simple button controls: Just insert a pod, select your desired cup brew size, and get fast & fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes.

Removable drip tray: Accommodates travel mugs upto 7.4” tall, and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.