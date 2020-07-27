Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes, Black



Price: $79.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 19:16:56 UTC – Details)



The Keurig K-Mini single serve Coffee maker features a new sleek design, and at less than 5” wide is the perfect size for any space or occasion. The K-Mini brewer is effortlessly simple to use – just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup Pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious Coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup Pod varieties to enjoy 6-12 oz of your favorite Coffee, tea, cocoa, and iced beverages. With a single cup reservoir and cord storage, The K-Mini Coffee maker is the portable brewer that makes anywhere Perfect for great Coffee. ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew.

Fits anywhere: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

Travel mug friendly: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs upto 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

Energy efficient: Auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.120V

Compatible with the my k cup universal reusable coffee filter: Brew your own ground coffee (sold separately)

Included in the box: Keurig k mini single serve coffee maker