KESU Portable External Hard Drive Type C USB3.0 HDD Storage Compatible for PC, Mac, Desktop, Laptop, MacBook, Chromebook (White) (250GB)

USB-C Connection

Equipped With USB Type-C 3.1 Connector;

Never Worry About Plugging In Upside Down, Stable and Fast.

Super Speed

USB 3.1 Allows Fast Data Transfer Rates Of Up To 10 Gbps;

Compatible With USB 3.0 / 2.0

Brushed Design

Solid Structure With Brushed Surface, Yet Stylish Modern Design;

Waterproof, Drop Resistant, Scratch Resistant.

System Compatibility

Suitable For Windows / Mac / Linux / Android OS. It Suitable For Notebooks, Desktops.

(The Format Of Our Product Is EXFAT, You Also Can Re-Format It According To Your Specific Requirements)

What You Get

1 X Portable Hard Drive, 1 X USB3.0 Cable, 1 X User Manual, 3 Years Manufacturer Warranty And Lifetime Technical Support.

(If For Any Reason You Are Not Satisfied, Please Contact Us And We Promise To Make It Right For You.)

Attention

Lower capacity may be demonstrated by your computer due to use of a different measurement standard. Manufacturer use the decimal 1GB = 1000MB numbering system, while most computers label bytes in the binary 1GB = 1024MB JEDEC numbering system.

120GB≈111GB

160GB≈149GB

250GB≈232GB

320GB≈298GB

500GB≈465GB

750GB≈698GB

Product Information

Manufacturer: KESU

Capacity: 120GB/160GB/250GB/320GB/500GB/750GB/1TB

Color: White

Dimensions: 4.76 x 3.15 x 0.43 inches

Item Weight: 150 g

The format of our product is EXFAT,if it can not use once it plug in,please re-format it into a usable format according to the following form:

System：Win7/8/10， Format Support:FAT/FAT32/NTFS/EXFAT

System：Linux ，Format Support:EXT2/EXT3/EXT4

System：Mac ，Format Support:APFS/EXFAT

System：Android ，Format Support:FAT32/NTFS

System：Xbox360 ，Format Support:FAT32

System：Xbox one， Format Support:EXFAT/FAT32

System：PS 4 Format ，Support:EXFAT/FAT32

