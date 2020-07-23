KESU Portable External Hard Drive Type C USB3.0 HDD Storage Compatible for PC, Mac, Desktop, Laptop, MacBook, Chromebook (White) (250GB)

Price: $27.19
USB-C Connection
Equipped With USB Type-C 3.1 Connector;
Never Worry About Plugging In Upside Down, Stable and Fast.
Super Speed
USB 3.1 Allows Fast Data Transfer Rates Of Up To 10 Gbps;
Compatible With USB 3.0 / 2.0
Brushed Design
Solid Structure With Brushed Surface, Yet Stylish Modern Design;
Waterproof, Drop Resistant, Scratch Resistant.
System Compatibility
Suitable For Windows / Mac / Linux / Android OS. It Suitable For Notebooks, Desktops.
(The Format Of Our Product Is EXFAT, You Also Can Re-Format It According To Your Specific Requirements)
What You Get
1 X Portable Hard Drive, 1 X USB3.0 Cable, 1 X User Manual, 3 Years Manufacturer Warranty And Lifetime Technical Support.
(If For Any Reason You Are Not Satisfied, Please Contact Us And We Promise To Make It Right For You.)
Attention
Lower capacity may be demonstrated by your computer due to use of a different measurement standard. Manufacturer use the decimal 1GB = 1000MB numbering system, while most computers label bytes in the binary 1GB = 1024MB JEDEC numbering system.
120GB≈111GB
160GB≈149GB
250GB≈232GB
320GB≈298GB
500GB≈465GB
750GB≈698GB
Product Information
Manufacturer: KESU
Capacity: 120GB/160GB/250GB/320GB/500GB/750GB/1TB
Color: White
Dimensions: 4.76 x 3.15 x 0.43 inches
Item Weight: 150 g
The format of our product is EXFAT,if it can not use once it plug in,please re-format it into a usable format according to the following form:
System：Win7/8/10， Format Support:FAT/FAT32/NTFS/EXFAT
System：Linux ，Format Support:EXT2/EXT3/EXT4
System：Mac ，Format Support:APFS/EXFAT
System：Android ，Format Support:FAT32/NTFS
System：Xbox360 ，Format Support:FAT32
System：Xbox one， Format Support:EXFAT/FAT32
System：PS 4 Format ，Support:EXFAT/FAT32
