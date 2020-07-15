KESU 2.5″ 500GB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive USB3.0 HDD Storage Compatible for PC, Desktop, Laptop, Xbox one, PS4



This device has been formatted as EXFAT and does not need to install software, plug and play, so it is easy to store files. Whether at home, in the office or on the road, the cool brushed stripe design has a comfortable feel with rounded radians, USB 3.0 provides fast and easy storage and is compatible with the USB 2.0 interface

Quickly and securely store large amounts of photos, movies, music and various data.



USB3.0 high-speed transmission

USB 3.0 and 2.0 ultra-high-speed USB connection, can transfer data at 10Gbit/s speed, which is about 10 times faster than the standard USB 2.0

Low consumption, ultra-fast transmission, beautiful appearance

Data transmission is stable and secure with the Seagate’s high-speed transmission chip

High performance, low noise

Portable enclosure design

KESU’s enclosure is designed with cool brushed stripe design and rounded radians, with a comfortable feel

Easy to carry, you can adapt to any environment wherever you are

Game storage



Optimizing big data game storage, super fast running speed, designing the best hard disk for excellent players

USB 3.0 ultra-high-speed data transfer to provide X-BOX PS4 PC games with a super-stream experience

No need to install, just open the box for use.



No need for troublesome installation steps，just open the package and use

Simply connect the attached power supply and USB cable

Available range



Support Windows XP Windows 7-10 System

Mac system TV X-BOX PS4

Upgrade Version – Ultra slim,only 0.43 inch; Brushed surface; Seamless connection.

System Compatibility – Compatible for TV / Ps4 / Xbox / Windows / Mac / Linux / Android OS.

Plug and Play – Without software to install, just plug it in and go.

Ultra-fast Data Transfers – Works with USB3.0 and USB2.0 to deliver ultra-fast transfer speeds.

What You Get – 1 x Portable Hard Drive,1 x USB3.0 Cable, 1 x User Manual, 3 Years Manufacturer Warranty.