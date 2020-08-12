Kesha Is A Beauty Vlogger Now?! Check Out Her New YouTube Page!

Five months into the coronavirus quarantine, everybody’s attempted their hand at new pastimes and discovered new methods to be imaginative– even celebrities!

Joining the similarity Brie Larson, John Krasinski, and other stars with additional time on their hands, Kesha has actually chosen she’ll utilize her quarantine time to begin a new YouTube channel. Called Beauty & & BS With Kesha, the new endeavor sees the Timber vocalist progressing into a beauty vlogger and finding out how to do her own makeup.

As she excites in her very first video, launched on Tuesday:

“If I can do this, so can any human being on this earth!”

The motivation for the channel appears to have actually been substantiated of need, as the 33- year-old requires to do her own glam for remote looks and video shoots, such as the one she’s getting ready for in Tuesday’s video.

The initial TikTok star informs Allure:

“I wanted to show my fans and people that maybe aren’t used to doing makeup all the time. I’m learning the process by having to film things by myself at my house, so they’re learning with me.”

She’s likewise motivated by the imagination behind a great appearance, she states: