Keselowski wins Bristol NASCAR race as tempers flare between Logano and Elliott

They made contact within the fourth flip and drifted into the wall as Keselowski slid previous with a lap remaining. He had only one journey across the .533-mile concrete bullring to shut the victory.

Keselowski, in a contract yr with Team Penske, acquired his first victory of the season final Sunday within the Coca-Cola 600. Elliott was roughly two laps away from the win when a warning flew and Keselowski inherited the lead when Elliott pitted.

Keselowski held on for that victory at Elliott’s expense and now could be the primary driver to win a number of races within the 5 Cup occasions since NASCAR resumed May 17.

“There’s so much going on in the world, I am just thankful I get to be a race car driver and do this,” Keselowski stated after giving Ford its third win in 5 races.

Logano completed 21st and Elliott was 22nd. Logano stared Elliott down as the 2 climbed from their automobiles however Elliott by no means regarded in his path. After Logano had retrieved his obligatory face masks, he approached Elliott for a quick dialog.

“He wrecked me,” Logano stated. “A simple apology … be a man and say ‘My bad.’ I had to force an apology, which to me is just childish.”

Elliott did take the blame after the speak.

“Awww, just going for the win,” Elliott stated. “I’ll certainly take the blame. I just got loose and got into him.”

Clint Bowyer was second for his finest end in a yr and a 1-2 end for Ford, whereas Jimmie Johnson was third in a Chevrolet. Kyle Busch and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five in a pair of Toyotas for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Ryan Blaney had a robust automobile early and led 60 laps however crashed whereas chasing teammate Keselowski for the lead within the second stage. Blaney appeared to get too excessive on the monitor and wiggled into the wall earlier than Ty Dillon hit him.

Blaney went to Bristol coming off back-to-back third-place finishes however wound up final.

“I didn’t think I was that high and all of a sudden I hit a slick spot,” Blaney stated. “I thought we were going to be OK and then we got destroyed about six seconds later. That’s just Bristol.”

It was one other tough race for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who rebounded from three poor finishes with a fourth-place Thursday evening at Charlotte. He was working decently close to the tip of the stage till contact from Johnson triggered a multi-car accident and knocked 4 drivers, Stenhouse included, out of the race.

“We just got crashed,” stated Stenhouse, who wrecked on the primary lap of NASCAR’s first race again. “It was a bummer. I felt like we had a really good shot at racing them for the win.”