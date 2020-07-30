Kerry Washington says we may see a ‘Scandal’ movie in the future

Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Emmy Award candidate Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Emmy Award winner Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norm Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newburn (Charlie), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope) and Executive Producer/Director Tom Verica all participated.
Fans asked concerns in actual time and might contribute to The Actors Fund for the possibility to have their names keep reading air by a member of the cast.
When asked if she would repeat the function of political fixer Olivia Pope, Washington in the beginning stated it was “hard to imagine.”
But she included that it may be a possibility, stating, “It would be very hard to say no to the opportunity to work with these people again.”
“We still spend time together, and we really love each other,” Washington shared.
“Scandal” aired its last episode more than 2 years back.
The reunion was the newest job for “Stars in the House,” which released throughout the coronavirus break out to promote assistance for The Actors Fund.