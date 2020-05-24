Kermit Washington Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Concerns

Exclusive

Ex- NBA gamer Kermit Washington simply obtained denied HARD – with a court denying his ask for very early prison release over worries he might capture the ‘Rona

As we formerly reported, the 68- year-old previous NBA All-Star is offering 6 years behind bars for running a phony charity system in which he took around $1 MILLION that was intended to aid depriving and also HIV favorable kids in Africa.

Back in April, Washington submitted court docs asking the court for a very early release– pointing out health and wellness concerns coming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington said he goes to a “high risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19”– keeping in mind the “extreme rate of infection” and also the variety of fatalities of prisoners in the across the country prison system.

But, currently the court has actually ruled … and also it misbehaves information for Kermit.

According to court docs gotten by TMZ Sports, authorities determined the danger of capturing COVID just isn’t a sufficient reason to validate very early release.

“The risk of the spread of COVID-19 alone is not enough to constitute extraordinary and compelling reasons for release.”