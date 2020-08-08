Kerala plane crash: ‘Black boxes’ from Air India jet found



Investigators have found the so-called “black boxes” of a plane that crashed in the southern India state of Kerala, killing a minimum of 18 individuals.

The Air India Express plane, en path from Dubai, skidded off the runway throughout bad weather condition prior to breaking in 2 while landing at Kozhikode airport.

There were 190 individuals on board the flight and one authorities stated it was a “miracle” the toll was not greater.

It is still India’s worst guest air crash in a years.

The flight was repatriating Indians stranded by the coronavirus crisis. First responders to the crash have actually been asked to enter into quarantine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated he was “pained” by the mishap.

What do we understand about the crash?

Flight IX 1134 was bring 184 guests, consisting of 10 babies, and 6 team when it tried to land at the airport in Kozhikode, previously called Calicut.

The Boeing 737 airplane crashed at 19: 40 regional time (14: 10 GMT) on …