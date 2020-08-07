Kerala plane crash: Air India plane breaks in two at Calicut runway

An Air India Express plane with 191 individuals on board has actually crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala, authorities state.

The airplane, en path from Dubai, skidded off the runway and broke in two at Calicut airport upon landing, India’s air travel authority stated.

Rescue operations are under method, with emergency situation services at the scene.

At least two individuals, consisting of the pilot, have actually passed away, the BBC has actually been informed.

Several guests are hurt, a spokesperson for the airline company stated.

The airline company stated there were 184 guests consisting of 10 kids, and 6 team members, consisting of two pilots, on board flight IX-1344 when it crashed.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated the plane fell under a valley and broke in two after skidding off completion of therunway Images brought by Indian media reveal the airplane broken in two pieces.

The event occurred at around 19: 00 regional time (14: 30 BST) amidst heavy rains in the area.

There have actually been flooding and landslides, as India’s monsoon season reaches its peak.

In May 2010, 158 individuals passed away when an Air India Express flight overshot Mangalore airport runway and crashed.

This breaking newspaper article is being upgraded …