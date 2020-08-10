Kerala floods: Monsoon rains trigger landslide in Indian state, killing at least 43 people

The landslide swept into a settlement real estate employees on a tea plantation in Idukki district late Thursday, when most locals were sleeping. Dozens of homes were damaged and 11 hurt people were required to regional medical facilities.

The death toll gradually increased as search and rescue employees invested the weekend digging through thick mud and particles, with efforts hindered even more by heavy rain.

At least 25 people stay missing, according to district legislator DeanKuriakose More than 500 workers from regional forces and the National Disaster Response Force have actually been released to sort through the particles, he included.

“Despite inclement weather and harsh conditions, the search for those who went missing is progressing,” Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted Sunday

On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department released a caution of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in specific parts of the state for the next 24 hours. On Sunday, a red alert was in location for 7 of the state’s 14 districts. Kerala has actually been damaged by rain and flooding for weeks. On Friday, disaster struck once again when an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway and got into 2 while landing at Kozhikode Calicut International Airport amidst heavy rain. The flight from Dubai had 190 people on board when it crashed, according to Air …

