Kerala Blasters is the place to be for Sahal Abdul Samad

When the owner of a club like Bengaluru FC, who are serial trophy-winners, states that he would do whatever in his power to indication Sahal Abdul Samad, it implies the gamer has actually done a great deal of things right on and off the field.

Off the field, Sahal is simple and soft-spoken with a captivating smile generally engraved on his lips. He wasn’t overwhelmed with the attention he has actually been getting in current years however is actually pleased to be in the position that is discovering himself in today.

A couple of weeks back, throughout an Instagram live discussion, Bengaluru owner Parth Jindal had actually stated, “Sahal (Samad) is one player I would pay money for. He is my favourite player. I would do anything to bring him to Bengaluru FC but Kerala Blasters (aren’t going to allow that). He is an incredible talent. Imagine Sahal, (Sunil) Chhetri, Ashique (Kuruniyan) and Udanta (Singh) (together at Bengaluru FC).”

“I am glad that he is interested in signing me but right now I am with Blasters,” Sahal informed Goal , a couple of days after putting pen to paper on a three-year agreement extension that will keep him in Kochi up until 2025. “This is my team right now. (But) I am really glad that he has an interest in me.”

The ‘Kannurkaaran‘ was currently on an agreement that ran till 2022 and as such a substantial offer is a sign of the trust in between …