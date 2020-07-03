Kepa Arrizabalaga confident Chelsea will challenge for the Premier League title in the future | Football News





Kepa Arrizabalaga feels Chelsea will be in a position to challenge for the Premier League title

Kepa Arrizabalaga is backing Chelsea to challenge for the Premier League title in the near future.

Before defeat at West Ham on Wednesday, Chelsea had won their last five games in all competitions – a run that has seen Frank Lampard nominated as Premier League manager of the month.

Their impressive form, style of play and activity in the transfer market already come july 1st, has generated some, including Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson and former Chelsea player Shaun Wright-Phillips, tipping them as title contenders.

“Let’s hope we are talking in a year’s time and that we are candidates to challenge those two teams (Liverpool and Manchester City),” the goalkeeper tells Sky Sports News.

“We have an excellent squad and we have an excellent manager. We can’t deny the gap, in points, between us and the top two, but I’m confident we are able to close that gap next season.

“We know we need to improve, but it is a hope we all have. There’s a confidence that it is possible.”

Speculation has been growing on the long-term future of Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea

That run of successive wins coincided with Arrizabalaga’s return to the starting line-up.

A dip in form had seen the world’s most high-priced goalkeeper replaced throughout January and February by Willy Caballero.

The 25-year-old, however, took it in his stride.

“The manager is there to choose what he considers the best XI,” he says.

“Whenever you are omitted of the side, you take it in the spirit it is intended. You put it down seriously to experience, a new experience in your life, and you simply keep spending so much time.

Striker Timo Werner (pictured) has already joined Chelsea come july 1st, along with attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech

“I’m ambitious and I’ve always had the attitude that through hard work and training hard you are ready for the next challenge.”

Arrizabalaga continues to be related to a move away from west London. Chelsea, rightly or wrongly, remain linked with replacement goalkeepers.

But the Spaniard does not talk just like a man having an eye on a future elsewhere.

“I’m young, I’m lucky enough to be playing for a fantastic club,” that he says.

“I’m section of the national set up with Spain aswell. The team (Chelsea) have now been having a great feeling about ourselves.

“There’s a good spirit about how we’ve been playing. And individually I feel good. I want to help the team achieve its targets.”

Arrizabalaga is predicting an immediate bounce back to form after that bad night at the London Stadium.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored late to condemn Chelsea to a 3-2 defeat at West Ham

“We feel strong mentally and very fit physically, and we hope for an end of season that is great, positive and can be celebrated,” that he says.

Arrizabalaga had enjoyed two clean sheets in a row before football was put on hold, against Liverpool in the FA Cup and Everton in the Premier League.

He decided to stay in London during lockdown, but did not get homesick. Another hint that he is happy at Chelsea.

“We were one of the first teams because [Callum Hudson-Odoi] had an optimistic test. It all happened very suddenly. I did not want to put members of my family in danger by travelling,” that he says.

So, from loved ones, how did that he keep occupied?

“I just took things step by step. I paid close attention to the news. I saw it as an opportunity to do stuff I never normally have time for. Tidying the house and doing some cooking,” he adds.

Domestic duties done, Arrizabalaga has become targeting domestic trophies.