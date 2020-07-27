Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard wants new goalkeeper this summer | Football News





Kepa Arrizabalaga was overlooked of Chelsea’s last video game of the season with Wolves

Chelsea will attempt to sign a goalkeeper this summer since Frank Lampard is not persuaded Kepa Arrizabalaga has a future as his long-lasting No 1 at Stamford Bridge.

Several clubs in Spain have actually revealed an interest in finalizing Arrizabalaga however Chelsea wish to return as much of the world-record ₤71 m they spent for him 2 years back as possible.

Chelsea are taking a look at a list of goalkeepers consisting of Jan Oblak, Andre Onana and Nick Pope.

Atletico Madrid have actually stated that Oblak is not for sale so Chelsea would need to pay his ₤110 m release stipulation to get him.

Onana would be the more affordable alternative. He wants to relocate to the Premier League and Ajax will listen to deals.

Pope developed himself as one of the very best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, keeping 15 tidy sheets at Burnley.

Lampard is anticipated to begin Willy Caballero in objective for Saturday’s FA Cup last versus Arsenal, after he changed Arrizabalaga for the vital last video game of the season with Wolves.

Caballero has actually begun all of Chelsea’s FA Cup video games this season other than the 2-0 win versus Liverpool in March.

Chelsea yielded 54 objectives in the Premier League this season, more than any other side in the leading half of the table.