Kenya’s Kipruto tests positive for coronavirus, out of Monaco meet By Reuters

(Reuters) – Kenya’s Olympic and world 3,000 metres steeplechase champ Conseslus Kipruto has actually evaluated positive for coronavirus and will miss out on the season-opening Diamond League conference in Monaco on Friday, the 25- year-old has actually validated.

Kipruto, whose individual finest is 8 minutes 0.12 seconds, stated he remained in fantastic shape ahead of the occasion and wanted to break the world record which is presently held by Kenyan- born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen (7: 53.63).

“Our World is going through a challenging period and we all have to take our responsibilities,” Kipruto stated on Instagram.

“Unfortunately my COVID-19 test, as part of the Monaco- procedure, returned positive and for that reason I can’t be part of the Monaco Diamond League onAug 14.

” I do not have any signs and I was in fact in fantastic shape. I was preparing to go for the world record. It has actually remained too long outdoors Kenya.”

The Monaco Diamond League conference will be followed by occasions in Stockholm, Lausanne, Brussels, Rome/Naples, Doha and a yet to be identified place in China.

Meetings in Eugene, London, Paris, Rabat, Gateshead and Shanghai have actually been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.