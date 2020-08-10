Kenyan military deployed to fight fire in Tsavo park



Hundreds of volunteers have actually been hired to put out the fires.





Authorities in Kenya have deployed the military to assistance fire fighters who are fighting to put out a huge fire at the Tsavo nationwidepark

.

The Kenya Wildlife Service has actually blamed arsonists for the current fire which began on Saturday.

Hundred of regional volunteers have actually likewise been gotten in touch with to assistance.

Tsavo, in south-eastern Kenya, is the nation’s most significant nationwide park and house to numerous animals such as lions, elephants and buffaloes.

It is gone to by countless regional and global travelers each year.

Africa Live: Updates on this and other stories

Last images of Kenya’s ‘elephant queen’

The military is utilizing helicopters to put water on thefire

.

In July, numerous fires wrecked the Tsavo sanctuary.

“The combination of long rains earlier in the year, which saw grasses grow tall, strong winds and inaccessible areas have made this a high fire risk period in Tsavo,” a preservation group called the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust…