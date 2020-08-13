Kenyan migrant women protest outside Beirut consulate

The demonstrations on Beirut’s usually hectic Badaro street started on Monday, days after a blast at the country’s main port laid waste to big parts of the capital, worsening almost a year of political and recessions. CNN got in touch with the consulate however has yet to get a remark about the demonstrations.

Many of the protesters are undocumented migrants who state they have actually paid inflated charges to Kenya’s consulate in hopes of being repatriated.

Last month, CNN reported allegations of abuse at Nairobi’s consulate , run by honorary consul Sayed Chalouhi, inBeirut Multiple women stated they were made use of, verbally mistreated or physically attacked by Chalouhi and his assistant, Kassem Jaber, both Lebanese nationals. Jaber has actually rejected all accusations of misbehavior fixed the consulate.

There are upwards of 1,000 Kenyan women in the small eastern Mediterranean nation. Most of the migrant neighborhood are female domestic employees who are sponsored to be in Lebanon under the questionable Kefala system, a kind of indentured bondage which connects the female’s migration status to a live-in work agreement.