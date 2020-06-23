Kenya policeman charged with murder after curfew killing of teenager

Image copyright

Local artists have painted a mural in reminiscence of Yasin Moyo close to the place he lived in Nairobi





A Kenyan policeman has been charged with the murder of 13-year-old Yasin Moyo, who was shot as he stood on a balcony in March watching police implement a night-time curfew.

Duncan Ndiema pleaded not responsible.

Outside courtroom, his lawyer stated the state must show that the bullet that killed the teenager got here from his consumer’s gun.

The case comes amid concern in Kenya over the extent of police violence used to implement coronavirus restrictions.

An evening-time curfew was launched on the finish of March, alongside with different measures, so as to sluggish the unfold of Covid-19.

On 30 March, Yasin was watching from the balcony of his guardian’s flat in Mathare, a poor neighbourhood within the capital, Nairobi, as police have been checking the road, his mom Khadija Abdullahi Hussein instructed BBC Africa Eye.

‘I’ve been shot’

“After a few minutes I heard gunshots, so I told the kids to lie down. I [then] noticed that Yasin had fallen off the chair where he was standing.

“He instructed me: ‘Mama I’ve been shot.'”

Mr Ndiema was charged after an investigation by the country’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

The policeman is now in detention and a bail hearing is due to take place on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, BBC Africa Eye reported on the excessive ranges of anger in Mathare over the best way individuals there have been handled by police.

At least seven people were killed in different parts of Kenya within the first 5 nights of the curfew, rights group Amnesty International stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta later apologised “for some excesses that were conducted”.