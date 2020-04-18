Kenya governor under fire after putting cognac in coronavirus care packages

A Kenyan governor has been criticised after putting cognac in his coronavirus care packages and claiming alcohol may assist stave off the virus.

Mike Sonko, the governor of Nairobi, mentioned he would come with “small bottles of Hennessy” in the meals parcels handed out to individuals in the course of the pandemic.

“I think from the research which has been conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and various health organisations,” he mentioned on Tuesday, whereas sporting a visor to cowl his face, “it is believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus or any sort of virus.”





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

He then went on to discuss the alcohol content material of sanitisers.

On a section of its website devoted to busting myths about coronavirus, the WHO says: “Drinking alcohol doesn’t defend you in opposition to Covid-19 and could be harmful.

Read extra

“Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems.”

Sharing a video on Twitter of Mr Sonko talking concerning the cognac in the meals packs, the worldwide CEO Amref Health Africa urged individuals to “dump this the way you would dump your used Covid-19 mask”.

“Misinformation being spread by an elected leader,” somebody replied under the clip.

Hennessy have condemned the claim that the cognac can help protect people against coronavirus, local media reported.

Watch more

“Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,” a company statement said, according to Nairobi News.

As nicely as disputing the thought alcohol can assist individuals battle coronavirus, the WHO has known as out different myths which have circulated throughout the pandemic, together with the extensively condemned conspiracy principle that 5G is linked to Covid-19.

There are round 240 confirmed infections of coronavirus in Kenya, which has imposed a curfew in a bid to deal with the outbreak.

The dying toll stood at 11 on Saturday, based on a world depend by Reuters.