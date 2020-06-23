Kentucky votes on which Democrat will take on Mitch McConnell

The state hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate considering that the reelection of Wendell Ford in 1992. It gave President Donald Trump a 30-point victory in 2016. Neither Democratic candidate will be favored to beat McConnell, the longest-serving Kentucky senator.

But McGrath’s supporters believe that she’d have an improved shot. McGrath has raised over $40 million, an astonishing figure, and commands the support of the Senate Democratic campaign arm, a number of labor unions yet others who are attracted to her back ground as a former fighter pilot who flew in combat for the Marines Corps. They note that her moderate views are more in alignment with Kentucky’s conventional electorate than Booker, who supports the Green New Deal (he often identifies it since the “Kentucky New Deal”), universal basic income and “Medicare for All.” McGrath consequently favors a public option and a Medicare buy-in for those older than 55, as opposed to overhauling the united states health care system with a single-payer program.

The McGrath campaign has zeroed-in on McConnell, attempting to portray him as a Washington swamp monster who cares more about Wall Street and special interests than his or her own constituents. The McConnell campaign views McGrath as an “extreme liberal” whose campaign will waste millions of Democrats’ dollars.

“I’m focused on the message that I have had from the very beginning,” McGrath told CNN last week, “which from day one is: we need somebody to take on Sen. Mitch McConnell, who’s just going to do what’s right for Kentucky and for our country.”

But Booker, the youngest Black Kentucky lawmaker at 35 years of age, comes from one of many state’s poorest zip codes and has argued that his message is uniquely suitable for the moment. His role in the protests that followed Taylor’s killing, and McGrath’s absence early on from anti-racism rallies in Kentucky, has contributed to the idea that the main could be closer than anybody expected a good month ago.

Booker’s campaign has attracted a late groundswell of support — with it, small dollar donations — from progressives in the united states, including endorsements from figures like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who initially signaled support for McGrath, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones, who considered running for Senate, also backed Booker.

The candidates are bracing for a lengthy night, or even a long week, to hear the returns. State elections officials sharply limited the number of in-person polling places from just below 3,700 locations in a typical election to 170 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting rights activists say the changes could result in hours-long lines and the potential disenfranchisement of Black voters. The commonwealth’s two most populous counties, Jefferson and Fayette, the homes of Louisville and Lexington, will each have just one in-person polling location open on Tuesday

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has pushed back against concerns concerning the election by noting how many ballots cast absentee and during early voting. He has also remarked that the current rules were section of an agreement with Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Adams’ office said Monday that it had issued over 867,311 mail-in ballots in the primary election, while just over half — 442,919 — have been came ultimately back.

Both Booker and McGrath have seized on the voting issues, however the insurgent challenger has been far more public as that he blankets hawaii and constantly makes himself available to media.

“It’s not right. And we’ve seen in other parts of the country, it’s not excusable at all,” Booker told CNN. “We are better than this. This is not what democracy is all about. It should be easy to have your voice heard.”